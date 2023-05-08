Ahmedabad court orders inquiry into Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Gujarati thugs’ remark

A metropolitan court in Guajart’s Ahmedabad on Monday ordered an inquiry into a criminal defamation complaint filed against Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav over his alleged “only Gujaratis can be thugs” remark.

Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav (File Photo)

The complainant, Haresh Mehta, an office bearer of an NGO, sought action against the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader under sections 499 and 500 (dealing with criminal defamation) over an alleged remark made by Yadav. “Looking at the present condition of the country, only Gujaratis can be cheats (thugs),” Yadav had allegedly said while addressing mediapersons in Patna in March.

The court further scheduled the proceedings for May 20, where witnesses may appear to give testimony on Yadav’s alleged remark. The inquiry was ordered after verifying the complainant’s identity and the validity of his complaint on May 1.

The controversy stems from Yadav’s statement made before the media on March 21 where he allegedly remarked, “Only Gujaratis can be thugs in the present situation, and their fraud (crime) will be forgiven. Who will be responsible if they run away with the money belonging to LIC or banks?”.

According to the complainant, Yadav’s statement calling the entire Gujarati community as “thug”, was made before the media.

The complainant said he is also a Gujarati, and when he came across the news on digital media, he felt that such a defamatory statement will make a non-Gujarati look down upon a resident of the state as a ‘thug’.

“The statement defames and humiliates all Gujaratis in public. A “thug” is a rogue, sly and a criminal person, and such a comparison with the entire community will cause non-Gujaratis to look at Gujaratis with suspicion”, the complainant told the court while seeking issuance of summons against Yadav and maximum punishment for him under the law.

