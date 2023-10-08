CRPF jawan, woman injured in blast outside Manipur minister’s home in Imphal

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a woman were injured in a minor bomb blast that took place outside the residence of a Manipur minister in the state capital Imphal on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh rushed to the blast site in Imphal and took stock of the situation. (Representative Image)

According to officials, the incident took place at Yumnam Leikai Lairembi Maning outside the gate of the residence of Yumnam Khemchand, a legislator from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who is the panchayati raj and rural development minister in the chief minister N Biren Singh-led state government.

Police officials in Imphal West district, where the incident took place, said that the bomb, most likely a grenade, was lobbed by unidentified miscreants who were on a motorcycle. The incident took place around 10pm.

A CRPF personnel posted on duty outside the minister’s residence sustained minor injuries on his right hand in the blast. The woman injured in the blast is stated to be a local resident.

Soon after the incident, chief minister N Biren Singh rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

“We have stepped up security in the area and started investigations to nab the perpetrators,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.

On September 29, a large group of protesters tried to attack the residence of L Susindro, a BJP MLA and minister for physical health engineering and consumer affairs in the state government, located at Khurai Sajor Leikai in Imphal East district.

Security forces, including state police and Rapid Action Force (RAF), were able to disperse the mob by firing tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse.

Several attacks on residences of ministers and MLAs have taken place in Imphal since May 3 when ethnic clashes between Meiteis and tribal Kukis started. At least 178 people have been killed and over 50,000 displaced in the violence that has been continuing for over five months now.

