CT Institute of Hotel Management holds seven-state food festival

Jalandhar CT Institute of Hotel Management (CTIHM), South Campus, Shahpur, organised a 7-State Food Festival to celebrate the festive season. The states showcased were Jammu and Kashmir; Punjab; Himachal Pradesh; Bihar; Kerala; West Bengal and Leh Ladakh. CT Group co-chairperson Parminder Kaur Channi was the Guest of Honour. CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, Shahpur’s campus director Rahul Malhotra; dean academics Anupamdeep Sharma; Jasdeep Kaur Dhami and Baljit Kaur, principal, CTIHM were also present.

