CT Institute of Hotel Management holds seven-state food festival
The CT Group of Institutions has showcase seven Indian states through the event; these are Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Kerala etc
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Jalandhar CT Institute of Hotel Management (CTIHM), South Campus, Shahpur, organised a 7-State Food Festival to celebrate the festive season. The states showcased were Jammu and Kashmir; Punjab; Himachal Pradesh; Bihar; Kerala; West Bengal and Leh Ladakh. CT Group co-chairperson Parminder Kaur Channi was the Guest of Honour. CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, Shahpur’s campus director Rahul Malhotra; dean academics Anupamdeep Sharma; Jasdeep Kaur Dhami and Baljit Kaur, principal, CTIHM were also present.
Recommended For You
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}