IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Culling of 53,000 birds at two poultry farms in Mohali’s Dera Bassi begins today
others

Culling of 53,000 birds at two poultry farms in Mohali’s Dera Bassi begins today

With the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, confirming avian influenza in samples of birds sent from two poultry farms in Mohali’s Dera Bassi sub-division, the district administration will begin culling of 53,000 birds there on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Representative image/HT

With the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, confirming avian influenza in samples of birds sent from two poultry farms in Mohali’s Dera Bassi sub-division, the district administration will begin culling of 53,000 birds there on Friday.

“A total of 25 teams, comprising five members each, will carry out the culling operation at Alfa and Royal poultry farms in Dera Bassi. Requisite safety gear, including PPE kits and face shields, and JCB machines have been provided to the teams,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

“The 10km radius around the two epicentres has been announced as containment areas to keep a tab on poultry farming. Surveillance and sampling has been stepped up and two rapid response teams (RRTs) have been deployed to record any more bird deaths in the district,” he said.

Besides, as the virus strain detected is zoonotic and can be transmitted from birds to humans, bird handlers at the affected poultry farms will be examined by doctors for any symptoms.

The Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar, had confirmed bird flu in the samples from the two farms on January 15, but the final report from Bhopal arrived only on January 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP