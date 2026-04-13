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Cyber Police registers case against loan app operator in Kannur dental student's death

Cyber Police registers case against loan app operator in Kannur dental student's death

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 09:37 am IST
PTI |
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Kannur , Cyber Police has registered a case against unidentified loan app operators in connection with the death of Kannur Dental College student at Anjarakandy, officials said on Monday.

Cyber Police registers case against loan app operator in Kannur dental student's death

The Kannur Cyber Police registered the case on Sunday night after an assistant professor of the college lodged a complaint.

According to the police, Nithin Raj R L, a first-year BDS student, had taken a loan through an online loan app. However, after he defaulted on repayment, the app operators allegedly began contacting the assistant professor, officials said.

The FIR stated that the accused contacted the woman faculty member via MMS and WhatsApp, threatening her over repayment. They also allegedly attempted to siphon off money from her illegally, the FIR said.

Raj , a native of Uzhamalackal, Puthukulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district, was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from a building on the afternoon of April 10. He was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the SIT has recovered chat details from Raj's phone, which revealed that he had sought more time to repay the amount, officials said.

According to police, Raj had taken a loan of 14,000, and the loan app operator had demanded immediate repayment of 8,000. However, as his family was facing financial difficulties, he had requested a few weeks' time to settle the dues, the police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Cyber Police registers case against loan app operator in Kannur dental student's death
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Cyber Police registers case against loan app operator in Kannur dental student's death
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