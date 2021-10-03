Dalit girl’s killers still at large in UP’s Bulandshahr

The police are yet to make any breakthrough in the murder of a Dalit girl, who was a high school student, and whose body was found outside her Kirra village of Khurja area in Bulandshahr’s district in wee hours of Friday.

Six police teams have been set up to arrest the unidentified assailants and though some suspects are being interrogated, the main culprits were still at large.

Police admitted that the postmortem report established death caused due to injury on forehead and strangulation.

Villagers told the police that women had to bear with lewd remarks passed at them by hooligans and said many girl students had even stopped going to school because of such things.

“Teams were working on all angles and hopefully perpetrators of crime would soon be arrested,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahr, SK Singh while confirming the postmortem report.

Singh said police with the help of locals, had picked up a suspect who was being interrogated.

“This and other suspects would help us nab the assailants”, Singh said.

Police said the student had left her home to attend her tuition classes in a neighbouring village on Thursday evening.

However, when she didn’t return her family and locals started looking for her and later her body was found in the outskirts of Kirra village, police said. After the postmortem examination, the victim’s body was brought to her village on Friday where villagers refused to perform the last rites until the police and local administration agreed to their demand of providing a safe and secure atmosphere for women. They also demanded financial aid to the vicim’s family and setting up of an inter college in the village named after the victim. They also sought prompt arrest of the assailants.

The last rites of the victim were later performed after the police agreed to the demands.