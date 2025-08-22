Dateline Bareilly: Bangla woman held with 2 Indian passports acquired through forged docus

The Bareilly police arrested a Bangladeshi woman on Friday, who allegedly acquired two Indian passports using forged documents and used them to travel abroad multiple times over more than a decade. Her two sisters, residents of Hafizganj area of Bareilly, have also been arrested for aiding her in the fraud. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The FIR was registered on Friday under BNS section 419, 420, 467, 468, section 12(1A)(b) of the Passports Act, section 14A(b) and 14B of the Foreigners Act and section 35 of the Aadhaar Act.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Munara Bi (70), originally hails from Jessore district of Khulna in Bangladesh. She had been living illegally near Bilal Mosque in Maulanagar, Premnagar area. Investigators said Munara entered India unlawfully and managed to secure fake identity papers, on the basis of which she obtained her first Indian passport in 2011.

A year later, in 2012, she allegedly arranged another passport in the name of her sister, Saira Bano. While the photograph on the document was that of Munara, the personal details belonged to Saira. Using this fraudulent passport, Munara is said to have travelled to Bangladesh, Dubai, Kuwait, and other Gulf countries between 2012 and 2024. Once its validity expired, the passport was reportedly renewed through the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Bankhana outpost in-charge Veeresh Bhardwaj lodged a complaint at Premnagar police station, following which a case was registered. Police said intelligence reports had revealed that Munara’s sisters, Saira Bano and Taslima, residents of Kasba Bazaar locality in Hafizganj, actively assisted her in carrying out the forgery.

All three sisters have been booked on charges of cheating and forgery. They were arrested and are currently being interrogated by investigating agencies, said additional superintendent of police, Manush Pareek.