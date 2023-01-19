Home / Cities / Others / Dateline Varanasi: Hot-air ballooning, boat race fest extended by a day

Dateline Varanasi: Hot-air ballooning, boat race fest extended by a day

others
Published on Jan 19, 2023 10:30 PM IST

Overwhelmed by the response of the people, UP tourism has decided to extend the programme for one more day. The event will now conclude on Friday.

The hot air balloon and boat racing fest witnessed an enthralling boat race match between the teams of local boatmen (Rajesh Kumar)
The hot air balloon and boat racing fest witnessed an enthralling boat race match between the teams of local boatmen (Rajesh Kumar)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Similar to the previous two days, the third day of the ongoing hot-air ballooning and boat race festival remained a fun-filled affair, on Thursday.

However, due to high wind speeds, the hot-air balloon failed to take off on the day.

Overwhelmed by the response of the people, UP tourism has decided to extend the programme for one more day. The event will now conclude on Friday.

On Thursday, a massive a crowd was witnessed on Dashashwamedh Ghat where people assembled to catch a glimpse of the boat race. Though the boat race began only at around 12:30 pm, people packing binoculars, water bottles, caps and edibles, thronged the Ghat well in advance and secured their vantage points for the boat race.

“On the day, Kashi Keepers bagged the first position, Bhagirathi Sewaks stood second and Nauka Riders stood third,” said Priti Srivastava, deputy director, U.P. tourism, Varanasi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out