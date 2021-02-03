Day 2 of Mumbai local trains for all sees 3.2 million travellers

Approximately 3.2 million passengers travelled by local trains on Tuesday, which was the second day since suburban train services resumed for the general public after 10 months of lockdown. Since February 1, the general public is allowed on local trains during specified hours.

However, commuters have complained that these timings are not convenient and the state government has said it may reconsider the time slots. Guardian minister of Mumbai (suburban) Aaditya Thackeray said the government is maintaining a cautious approach to ensure there is no spike in Covid-19 cases in the city.

Local train services for the general public were suspended on March 23,2020, due to the spread of Covid-19 in the city. Train services resumed for frontline and essential workers on July 15, 2020, and on February 1, train services resumed for the general public. On the first day, nearly 3.4 million passengers had travelled by the suburban local train network.

On Tuesday, 2 million passengers travelled by local trains on Central Railway (CR) and 1.2 million travelled on Western Railway (WR). No overcrowding was reported on trains, but there were long queues outside booking offices at suburban railway stations.

Passengers are allowed on local trains from the start of train services till 7am; between 12pm to 4pm; and post 9pm till the last train service. These time slots are intended to prevent overcrowding in trains, which could lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

However, commuters have said these timings are not convenient to reach workplaces and consequently, the state should allow travel during peak hours.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said, “The government will definitely consider the inconvenience the commuters are facing due to the staggered timing. We will definitely think over the rescheduling of the permissible timings of the trains. Ultimately, the convenience of the people is key in decision making for any government. My department will move the proposal for rescheduling of timings.”

However, guardian minister of Mumbai (suburban) Aaditya Thackeray has adopted a cautious stand. “More than convenience, saving lives is important for the government. We have been opening up activities slowly under Mission Begin Again and fortunately have not been forced to revoke the decisions taken, like seen in some other countries. The pandemic has not ended as yet, and we need to be careful,” he said.

Face masks are mandatory for those travelling on local trains. Around 560 people were fined on Tuesday for not wearing face masks on trains. The fine amount is ₹200. On the CR network, 278 passengers were fined Rs55,600 was collected in fines. On the WR network, 282 people were fined and Rs47,900 was collected in fines.

Further, 2,104 passengers were found travelling without valid railway tickets on the suburban railway network on Tuesday with 1,700 of them travelling on CR.

A total of Rs5.5 lakh was collected as fines from ticketless commuters.

At Dadar station alone, 400 ticketless travellers were caught. On WR, 915 passengers were caught travelling without a valid railway ticket and Rs1 lakh was collected in fines.