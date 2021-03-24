Day after Maoist escapes, Balumath police station officer in-charge, four others suspended

A day after a People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) member escaped police remand, officer in-charge of Balumath police station in Latehar district and three other policemen were suspended Wednesday for alleged dereliction of duty, officials said.

Latehar SP Prashant Anand said, “Four policemen, including Balumath police station officer in-charge, have been suspended with immediate effect. We have also recommended suspension of the security guard to the deputy commissioner. During investigation, they were found to be guilty of not discharging their duties properly and of gross negligence.”

PLFI’s area commander Krishna Yadav escaped from Balumath police station on Tuesday while being taken to the washroom. At the time of the incident, only a security guard was accompanying him, police said.

Following the incident, police released a poster of the fleeing ultra and announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for providing information about him. “Those providing information about Yadav will get cash reward of ₹1 lakh and identity will be kept secret,” the SP said.

Yadav was brought to Balumath police station on a two-day police remand for interrogation about Maoist incidents in Balumath police station area. On Tuesday, he was to be forwarded to jail again.

Palamu range deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Rajkumar Lakra, Latehar superintendent of police (SP) Prashant Anand and other police officers on Wednesday reached Balumath and inspected the crime scene inside the police station premises.

The suspended police personnel were Balumath police station officer in-charge Rana Bhanu Pratap Singh, investigating officer (IO) in the case Deep Narayan Singh, officer on-duty Thakur Prasad Singh and assistant sub-inspector Ramdev Mandal and security guard Suresh Ganjhu.