Day after roof collapse, Ludhiana MC recommends FIR against lintel lifting

A day after four persons died and seven others got injured as the roof of a building in Daba area collapsed when some workers were trying to raise the roof slab (lintel) with a jack, Ludhiana municipal corporation on Tuesday directed its building branch officials to keep a check on such illegal activities. They also directed the officials to lodge FIRs against owners and contractors indulging in the practice.

Lifting of lintel with jacks is illegal but building owners prefer this over installing a new beam as its saves time and money. “Raising the height of a roof after installing a new beam takes around a month or so but lifting the lintel with jacks takes just around three to four days. The cost is also lower. While installing a new beam costs around ₹450-500 per sq feet, lintel lifting costs around ₹80-100 per sq feet. But the lifting of lintel is an extremely dangerous process and is never recommended by certified architects.”

An MC official on the condition of anonymity said, “The illegal practice is prevalent in many parts of the city but it is difficult to keep track of where such activities are taking place as the jacks are kept inside the buildings. In Daba area itself, pamphlets of contractors offering such services can be seen pasted on the walls.”

Municipal town planner (MTP) SS Bindra said, “The building where the mishap took place on Monday is about two decades old. The practice of lifting lintel is dangerous and illegal. We have recommended FIRs against building owners and contractors involved in this illegal activity.”

Other illegal practices

During the site visit on Tuesday, cabinet ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sundar Sham Arora are said to have noticed several other anomalies in construction activities in Daba area and recommended action against erring owners. MTP Bindra said building inspectors of the area will soon be taking action against illegal construction works.