Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Day after wedding anniversary, 28-year-old woman kills self in Ludhiana
others

Day after wedding anniversary, 28-year-old woman kills self in Ludhiana

Police have recovered a suicide note, in which the woman accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment. The duo has been arrested.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The victim’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, said that her daughter started facing dowry harassment soon after marriage. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A day after her fifth wedding anniversary, a 28-year-old woman ended her life at her rented accommodation in Namdev Colony on Wednesday. Police have recovered a suicide note, in which the woman accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment. The duo has been arrested.

The victim’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, said that her daughter had got married to the accused five years ago and the couple has a three-year-old daughter.

She said that her daughter started facing dowry harassment soon after marriage.

She further said that her son-in-law is unemployed and used to force her daughter to work and earn.

The complainant said that around eight months ago, the accused threw her daughter out of the house following which her daughter stayed with her for two months and then moved in with her younger daughter, who is widow.

“On Tuesday, as it was her fifth wedding anniversary, my daughter called her husband to wish him. But he misbehaved with her. Upset over it, my daughter ended her life by hanging herself from a girder on Wednesday,” alleged the woman.

RELATED STORIES

“We came to know about the incident when my second daughter returned home and raised the alarm,” she added.

Sub-inspector Baldev Raj, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Police will produce the accused before the court on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Couple robbed of car on gunpoint in Ludhiana

No Covid death in UP in 24 hours: CM

Farmers hold two day ‘Akhil Bharatiya Sammelan’

19-yr-old Khanna girl honoured for social work
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP