Day after wedding anniversary, 28-year-old woman kills self in Ludhiana

A day after her fifth wedding anniversary, a 28-year-old woman ended her life at her rented accommodation in Namdev Colony on Wednesday. Police have recovered a suicide note, in which the woman accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment. The duo has been arrested.

The victim’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, said that her daughter had got married to the accused five years ago and the couple has a three-year-old daughter.

She said that her daughter started facing dowry harassment soon after marriage.

She further said that her son-in-law is unemployed and used to force her daughter to work and earn.

The complainant said that around eight months ago, the accused threw her daughter out of the house following which her daughter stayed with her for two months and then moved in with her younger daughter, who is widow.

“On Tuesday, as it was her fifth wedding anniversary, my daughter called her husband to wish him. But he misbehaved with her. Upset over it, my daughter ended her life by hanging herself from a girder on Wednesday,” alleged the woman.

“We came to know about the incident when my second daughter returned home and raised the alarm,” she added.

Sub-inspector Baldev Raj, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Police will produce the accused before the court on Friday.