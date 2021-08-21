Debt relief scheme: 23 crore farm debt loans waived off in Ludhiana district

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh inaugurated the fifth phase of the debt relief scheme for farm labourers and landless farming members of the Primary Agriculture Co-operative Societies in Anandpur Sahib on Friday. Loans worth ₹23.54 crore availed by 21,455 beneficiaries were waived off in nine separate events at Raikot, Dakha, Gill, Jagraon, Khanna, Ludhiana West, Payal, Sahnewal, and Samrala of Ludhiana district.

As per details, 4,429 beneficiaries of Dakha got relief of ₹4.74 crore, and 2,964 beneficiaries in Gill got relief of ₹3.37 crore, while, loans worth ₹3.09 crore were given to 2,901 landless farmers and farm labourers in Jagraon and worth ₹67.22 lakh to 638 beneficiaries in Khanna.

Similarly, 37 farmers of Ludhiana (West) constituency got relief of ₹2.87 lakh; 726 beneficiaries in Payal got relief of ₹83.84 lakh ; loans worth ₹4.71 crore of 4,628 farmers were waived off in Raikot; ₹3.86 crore was given to 3,132 beneficiaries in Sahnewal and benefit of ₹2.19 crore was given to 2,000 farmers in Samrala.

The scheme was launched by Fatehgarh Sahib member of parliament (MP) Dr Amar Singh, members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) Rakesh Pandey, Amrik Singh Dhillon, Kuldeep Vaid, political advisor to chief minister Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu, and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

They said that the debt relief scheme will eliminate all troubles of the farming community, especially the landless farmers and farm labourers.

Meanwhile, Satwinder Bitti in Sahnewal, Satnam Soni and Gurdeep Singh in Khanna, and Soni Galib in Jagraon handed over the relief certificates.