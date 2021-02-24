Decks cleared for shifting dairy units out of Ludhiana city limits
Principal secretary of the department of local government, AK Sinha, visited the city on Tuesday and held a meeting with municipal corporation officials to discuss the modalities of shifting polluting dairy units out of the city limits.
After a two-hour long meeting with municipal commissioner Pradeep Kumar Sabharwal, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, joint commissioners Swati Tiwana, Kulpreet Singh and other MC officials, Sinha visited Gorsian Kadar Baksh village, the proposed site for the modern dairy complex.
A high-powered committee formed for shifting the dairy units out of the city limits had proposed the name of Gorsian Kadar Baksh village for setting up a dairy complex.
The committee in December last year took the decision of shifting the dairies to Gorsian Kadar Baksh village and a report in this regard was sent to the principal secretary of department of local government, Punjab.
During his visit, Sinha spoke to the villagers and met the sarpanch. Later, the officials also met district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) to discuss the modalities of transferring the land.
As per information, there are over 400 dairy units in Haibowal dairy complex and around 130 in Tajpur road dairy complex.
The administration has been contemplating shifting of these dairy units as their owners dump dairy waste and cow dung in the Buddha Nullah.
Earlier, the state government had also planned to establish effluent treatment plants (ETP) to deal with the waste generated under the ₹650-crore project sanctioned by the state government. But the move was shelved and it was decided to shift the dairy units outside the city limits.
On the other hand, Joginder Malhotra, general secretary of Tajpur road dairy owners’ association, demanded that arrangements to deal with dairy waste and cow dung should be made in these complexes. The plots should also be made available at reasonable prices, he stressed.
