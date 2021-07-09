Declared unsafe, Ludhiana MC hasn’t been able to get these buildings vacated

The municipal corporation (MC) had identified at least 113 unsafe buildings in the city during a survey conducted in 2019 but most of these continue to be occupied, posing a grave danger to the lives of its inhabitants and others in the area, especially during monsoon.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal had even issued a public notice last year, asking the owners to vacate or demolish the buildings on their own but to no avail. The public notice stated that the building owner will be held responsible for any mishap that occurs. The civic body, however, did not take any steps ensure the directions are followed.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said in many of these buildings, the owners and tenants are caught in a legal tussle, making it impossible for the MC to intervene in a matter that is sub-judice.

Residents, however, slammed the civic body for inaction.

Tribhuvan Thapar, secretary of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, said two such buildings are in Naughara Mohalla, where the house of martyr Sukhdev Thapar is situated. “These buildings can collapse anytime. It is so risky that people have to avoid passing by the area during thunderstorms. If the MC cannot demolish these buildings, at least they should get these vacated.”

Sunil, a resident of Nali Mohalla, said a few buildings are located on Deepak Cinema road and adjoining areas. “The MC must at least repair these buildings to avoid any untoward incident,” he said.

Municipal town planner (MTP) SS Bindra said, “MC issues notices to building owners but it cannot get the buildings vacated. The police department has to carry out this task. We have written to them. The bridges and roads (B and R) department of MC had also checked the strength of a number of buildings and it was found that many of these can be repaired. Action against the buildings has to be taken as per the reports of the B and R department.”