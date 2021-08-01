Delayed restoration of dug-up roads a major problem for city residents

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation ( PMC) is facing a problem restoring roads that have been dug up for laying of drainage and water lines.

PMC’s water and drainage department carried out most of the work during the lockdown, but it has not completed its restoration of roads in Kothrud, Karvenagar, Shivajinagar, Sinhgad road, and Hadapsar.

Sandeep Khardekar, president of the Creative Foundation, said,”We have registered complaints with the concerned officials of PMC. But, nothing has happened yet. Residents are not able walk on the roads as they are digging and restoration it. We have given an ultimatum to complete the restoration work in 10 days. Otherwise, we will file a public interest litigation (PIL) in court.”

Ketki Kadam, resident of Sinhgad road, said, “It was better time to carry out development work, especially road-related work, as there was no traffic on roads. But,it is very unprofessional approach to continue work in the monsoon and after the lifting of restrictions in city areas.”

Vivekanand Bhosale, a resident of Hadapsar Malwadi, said, “We can drive or walk on roads where there are potholes. But, it is not easy to walk on roads and drive vehicles when half of the road is dug up during the monsoon. “

V G Kulkarni, chief superintendent engineer of the road department said, “This year, potholes are not a major issue in the city, but restoration of roads are a major concern. Water and drainage department has carried out substantial work in different parts of the city. The digging has already stopped, but, restoration work has not been completed. “

He further added, “PMC’s own departments are responsible for the bad conditions of roads in the monsoon season. We have given instructions to complete the restoration work. However, it isn’t completed and people are suffering.”