Delhi CM approves forensic lab at Sheikh Sarai, 151 crore sanctioned

New Delhi: Delhi will get a new regional forensic science laboratory (RFSL) at Sheikh Sarai, south Delhi, with the expenditure finance committee (EFC), chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approving ₹151.81 crore for the project, an official said on Saturday.

The new RFSL will primarily cater to cases from south, southeast and central Delhi, while also providing additional scientific support to the existing forensic science laboratory in Rohini. (Representative photo)

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The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to complete construction of the state-of-the-art facility within two years.

The facility is aimed at expanding Delhi’s capacity to scientifically examine evidence in criminal cases, particularly amid the increased demand for forensic investigations following the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Under the new laws, forensic examination is now mandatory for all offences punishable by seven years of imprisonment or more.

“The new RFSL at Sheikh Sarai will strengthen Delhi’s capacity for scientific investigation and help the Home Department and Delhi Police meet the growing forensic requirements under the new criminal laws,” Gupta said.

The new RFSL will primarily cater to cases from south, southeast and central Delhi, while also providing additional scientific support to the existing forensic science laboratory in Rohini.

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi home minister Ashish Sood said the laboratory, once operational, would help speed up examination of evidence and preparation of forensic reports. This, he said, would strengthen evidence-based investigations and contribute to the timely disposal of criminal cases in courts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi home minister Ashish Sood said the laboratory, once operational, would help speed up examination of evidence and preparation of forensic reports. This, he said, would strengthen evidence-based investigations and contribute to the timely disposal of criminal cases in courts. {{/usCountry}}

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The government said the project will strengthen Delhi’s forensic infrastructure and scientific support for maintaining law and order in the Capital.

The laboratory will come up on a plot of around 6,300 square metres and have a built-up area of approximately 18,300 square metres.