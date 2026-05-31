Delhi CM forms Kapil Mishra-led committee to oversee Kanwar Yatra preparations

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday constituted a committee for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, appointing art and culture minister Kapil Mishra as its chairperson to oversee preparations for the annual pilgrimage.

The committee has been tasked with coordinating arrangements to ensure the yatra is conducted in a smooth, safe and organised manner across the Capital.

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The committee has been tasked with coordinating arrangements to ensure the yatra is conducted in a smooth, safe and organised manner across the Capital.

The yatra takes place in July–August, when pilgrims travel to collect holy water from the Ganga and bring it back, mostly on foot, to offer it at local temples.

“The government’s primary objective is to ensure that every Kanwariya (pilgrim) entering Delhi is treated as an honoured guest and provided with the best possible facilities and services,” the CM said.

According to a statement, the committee will soon hold review meetings with district magistrates, the Delhi Police, the Public Works Department, the Health Department, and other agencies.

The focus areas will include route management, waterproof tents, medical facilities, uninterrupted electricity and water supply, and security arrangements.

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{{^usCountry}} While 170 camps were approved in 2024 in Delhi for the yatra, the number increased to 374 in 2025, following a simplified approval process, an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While 170 camps were approved in 2024 in Delhi for the yatra, the number increased to 374 in 2025, following a simplified approval process, an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The government has also introduced direct benefit transfer assistance ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹11 lakh for registered camps, free electricity up to 1,200 units, with concessions on temporary power connection security deposits.