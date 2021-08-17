Delhi: Domestic help strangled to death during burglary in Patel Nagar

A 35-year-old woman working as a domestic help was strangulated to death during a burglary at a house in East Patel Nagar on Sunday, said police.

Deputy commissioner of police (central Delhi) Jasmeet Singh said police received information about the incident around 5:30pm on Sunday.

Police said the deceased woman, Sarita, was working in the kitchen while some labourers were carrying out repair works in the flat. The owner of the house left for lunch in the afternoon. Sarita was expected to leave the house after the labourers finished work, said police.

When Sarita was wrapping work after the labourers left, the accused entered the flat, strangled her, stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs and fled, said police.

When the owner came to the house, he found Sarita lying on the floor in an unconscious state. He took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said that the owner later discovered that the cabinets of the cupboard were broken and valuables missing. A case of murder and robbery has been registered at Patel Nagar police station.

“Forensics and crime teams inspected the spot. Various teams have been formed to probe the incident. Search is on to arrest the suspects,” said Singh.