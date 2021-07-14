Delhi government floats tenders to empanel vendors for setting up EV charging stations

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday said in a statement that a tender has been floated to select vendors to set up charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in spaces such as shopping malls, theatres, multiplexes, departmental stores, hospitals and residential areas.

This is separate from tenders floated and work orders issued by the government to empanel vendors to set up 500 EV charging points across 100 public spaces locations – most of them located in bus depots and outside metro stations – in the city.

“Delhi government takes an important step forward to create a single window process for installation of slow and fast EV chargers. BSES Rajdhani, on behalf of all three Delhi discoms, floated the tender for empanelment of vendors, for providing installation of slow and fast EV chargers to anyone in Delhi. In line with vision set by CM Arvind Kejriwal of making Delhi the EV capital of India, Delhi will soon be the first city in India where anyone can get an EV charger installed [and] avail Delhi government subsidy, by making a single phone call or applying online,” said Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission, a think tank to the Delhi government, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the government initiated a single-window policy for application and installation of EV charging stations in private and semi-public spaces.

The statement issued on Wednesday further said, “Residential spaces like apartments and group housing societies, institutional buildings like hospitals, and commercial spaces like malls, theatres and grocery stores, can use this single window facility for hassle-free installation of EV chargers in their premises.”

“The decision to implement a single window facility and empanel vendors through discoms for smooth rollout of EV chargers in private and semi-public places was taken on June 14, 2020, at the Charging Infrastructure Working Group meeting of Delhi government. We have received requests from many apartment societies, RWAs, mall owners etc that they wish to install EV chargers but don’t know how. This innovative, single window process will enable quick and efficient installation of EV chargers,” said Shah.

The schemes are in line with the city government’s EV policy – notified last year – which aims to ensure that 25% of all registered vehicles in Delhi by 2023 are electric vehicles. The EV policy is part of the Delhi government’s larger long-term action plan to fight air pollution in the city.