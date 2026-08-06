Delhi govt orders payment probe into LNJP project arbitration award

New Delhi: Flagging cost escalations in medical infrastructure projects, the Delhi government’s expenditure finance committee (EFC) has ordered a vigilance inquiry into an arbitration award linked to the Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash (LNJP) Hospital expansion, according to July 22 minutes of the meeting, seen by HT.

A committee alleged that the payment of an arbitration award worth ₹94.61 crore—including ₹82.44 crore as the award amount and ₹12.17 crore as interest—was one of the major reasons for the sharp escalation in project cost. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta, the committee alleged that the payment of an arbitration award worth ₹94.61 crore—including ₹82.44 crore as the award amount and ₹12.17 crore as interest—was one of the major reasons for the sharp escalation in project cost.

It directed the health department to submit a comprehensive report to the competent authority detailing the background of the dispute, the chronology of events, a legal opinion, the financial implications, and the approvals granted at different stages.

The EFC also ordered a vigilance inquiry to examine the decision-making process that led to acceptance of the arbitration award and release of the payment.

Construction on the new 25-floor Lok Nayak wing — three levels below the ground, and 22 above — began in November 2020 during the previous Aam Aadmi Party government with May 2023 deadline. However, the project missed multiple deadlines, with cost escalations as one of the reasons.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the committee recommended that the revised proposal for the construction of a new medicine, maternity, and advanced paediatric centre at LNJP hospital, with a revised estimated cost of ₹1,268.85 crore, be placed before the cabinet. The project was originally sanctioned at ₹533.91 crore, while the revised proposal seeks ₹682.75 crore for the balance work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the committee recommended that the revised proposal for the construction of a new medicine, maternity, and advanced paediatric centre at LNJP hospital, with a revised estimated cost of ₹1,268.85 crore, be placed before the cabinet. The project was originally sanctioned at ₹533.91 crore, while the revised proposal seeks ₹682.75 crore for the balance work. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The EFC also approved revised estimates for projects in two other hospitals—Madipur Hospital at ₹466.50 crore and Jwalapuri Hospital at ₹484.04 crore. The balance work for the two projects is estimated at ₹203.60 crore and ₹223.53 crore, respectively. Both hospitals are around 65% complete, with more than ₹260 crore already spent on each project.

The EFC also approved revised estimates for two other hospital projects—Madipur Hospital at ₹466.50 crore and Jwalapuri Hospital at ₹484.04 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The construction work in both the hospitals is around 65% complete, with more than ₹260 crore already spent on each project.

It made it clear that no further cost escalation would be considered for these projects.