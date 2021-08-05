Delhi: Man goes berserk, shoots in air; rescued

New Delhi: A Delhi police team from Shahbad Dairy police station in outer Delhi managed to save the life of a 38-year-old man who was firing in the air from the balcony of his house. The man, police said, appeared to be mentally unstable and was threatening to shoot at everyone and at himself.

Police said he had also locked his wife and daughter in one room;then tried to hang himself; broke windowpanes with his hands and then came out on the balcony with a gun.

DCP(Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh tweeted a video of the man with a gun on his hand standing on the balcony of his house.

“Exhibiting brilliant professional skills prompt action by staff of police station Shahbad Dairy helped to save the life of a man and others. On receiving information police reached the spot immediately. A team indulged the man who had a gun and was firing in air, in talks, while the other team via roof reached inside the apartment and saved him from taking drastic step. Man was medically counselled and after registering a case investigation is in progress,” Ranjan said.

Police said the man is a builder, who claimed he was depressed over business losses. Police said he had illegal gun that has been . “We sent him to IHBAS for examination. The doctors examined him and said that he does not need any treatment. He has been arrested and a case has been registered. He fired in the air but no one was hurt. We are probing the source of the weapon,” an investigating officer said.