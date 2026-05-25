Delhi Metro floats tender for Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj phase 5 stretch

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has floated a tender for a detailed design consultant for the Phase V(A) corridor between Tughlakabad and Kalindi Kunj, an official said on Sunday.

(Photo for representation)

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The 3.9 km corridor will act as an extension of the under-construction Golden Line, which will run between Aerocity and Tughlakabad.

The tender, a copy of which HT has seen, sets in motion the next phase of metro construction plans, with the section to include three elevated stations.

The tender calls for the construction of the Sarita Vihar depot, the Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj stations, and the architectural and design plans for the interchange from Sarita Vihar depot to Kalindi Kunj.

The segment is part of three small but key corridors approved by the Delhi government on February 11.

The other sections approved included a 2.26 km stretch from T-1 to Aerocity and a 9.9 km section between RK Ashram and Indraprastha. The project is targeted for completion in 2028-29.

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{{^usCountry}} The officials said the Kalindi Kunj stretch will strengthen metro connectivity in south and southeast Delhi, and is estimated to cost ₹1,024.87 crore, with the Delhi government contributing ₹251.36 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officials said the Kalindi Kunj stretch will strengthen metro connectivity in south and southeast Delhi, and is estimated to cost ₹1,024.87 crore, with the Delhi government contributing ₹251.36 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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“Tendering for a design consultant is the first step. After this, the tender for work is awarded,” the official said.

Around 71.3% of the work for the Tughlakabad - Aerocity section has been completed till March. The Line will navigate through Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Chhatarpur, and along the Mehrauli-Badarpur road till Tughlakabad, with DMRC planning to operationalise a stretch of this line by the year-end.