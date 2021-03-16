IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Delhi most polluted capital city in the world, says global report
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi most polluted capital city in the world, says global report

New Delhi: Delhi was the most polluted capital city in the world in 2020 for the third consecutive year, according to a report by a Swiss group that ranked cities based on their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2
READ FULL STORY
By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:58 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi was the most polluted capital city in the world in 2020 for the third consecutive year, according to a report by a Swiss group that ranked cities based on their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2.5) that can seep into human organs and cause lasting damage.

Delhi was also ranked the tenth most polluted of the 50 cities from where data was analysed. Of the top 30, 22 were located in the national capital region. In the overall city ranking, China’s Hotan topped the list while Ghaziabad in NCR was ranked second. All cities between rank 2 and 14 were Indian.

The World Air Quality Report, 2020 by IQAir that was released globally on Tuesday showed that Delhi recorded an annual average PM 2.5 concentration of 84.1ug/m3. Delhi was followed by Dhaka (Bangladesh) with the annual concentrations of 77.1ug/m3 and then Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) recording 46.6ug/m3 of PM 2.5 levels last year.

The WHO states that while no level of PM2.5 exposure is free from adverse health effects, annual average exposure below 10 μg/m³ minimizes risks. The ambient air quality standards in India prescribes an annual average of 40ug/m3 as the safer limit for PM 2.5.

According to the report, the data was sourced from both government monitoring stations as well as privately owned stations operated by individuals and organizations.

Delhi has been at the centre of India’s air pollution crisis for years now, which particularly worsens every winter season. The landlocked demography of the national capital also puts it at a disadvantage, as winds carrying pollutants from neighbouring states also impacts its air. Experts have time and again pointed out that sharing a common air shed with the Indo-Gangetic Plains, the issue of Delhi’s pollution cannot be tackled in isolation, and the governments will have to come up with a holistic plan to bring down emissions in the entire region.

According to the region wise analysis for Central and South Asia, the report showed that top 14 of the 15 most polluted cities were in India with Ghaziabad ranked one and Delhi ranked ninth. Also, 10 of the top 14 most polluted cities in the region were located in Delhi-NCR.

The report said that improvement in air quality during the coronavirus lockdown was only short-lived.

“Cities with higher average PM2.5 levels and denser populations tended to observe the most significant PM2.5 reductions from Covid-19 lockdown measures. Delhi (-60%), Seoul (-54%) and Wuhan (-44%), for example, all observed substantial drops during their respective lockdown periods as compared to the same time frame in 2019,” the report that was released on Tuesday said.

“By the end of 2020, rebounds in industry and transport resulted in smaller average annual reductions. In Delhi, the overall reduction after the Covid-19 lockdown reopening was 15%, Seoul (South Korea) it was 16%, in Wuhan it was 18%. In Los Angeles, there was an overall increase was 15%,” the report said.

Air pollution caused an estimated 54,000 premature deaths in New Delhi in 2020, according to another study by IQAir and Greenpeace Southeast Asia released recently.

The report released Tuesday also highlighted how Delhi’s air quality during the onset of winters, starting October, worsens because of external factors such as crop residue burning carried out in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. As the burning of crop stubble peaked last year, Delhi’s PM2.5 levels averaged 144 ug/m3 in November, and 157 ug/m3 in December, the findings show.

“Delhi’s most polluted months correlate with the agricultural burning season, which spans October through December. During these months, the average pollution exposure often exceeds the WHO (World Health Organisation) annual target 10 ug/m3) by more than 14 times,” the report said.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said most cities in the world saw an unprecedented reduction in the pollution levels last year because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are reducing the pollution concentrations, but Delhi still has a long way to go. The bouncing back of cities from the lockdown is actually an indicator of the high impacts of local and regional pollution. We need to strengthen our reform strategy to address vehicular pollution, emissions from industry and power plants, etc.,” Roychowdhury said.

IQAir is a Swiss air quality technology company, specialising in developing air quality monitoring and air cleaning products.It also operates AirVisual, a real-time air quality information platform.

The report acknowledged contributions by Greenpeace, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the UN environment programme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
others

Karnataka records jump in Covid cases

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Bengaluru Karnataka recorded 1,135 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Monday, going past the four-digit figure for the first time since Christmas last year and threatening a relapse into the health crisis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

CID serves notice to Naidu in Amaravati land scam

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Hyderabad The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday issued a notice to former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for questioning on March 23 in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged land scam in Amaravati, officials familiar with the matter said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Will unravel ‘mystery’ over Jaya death: Stalin

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Salem Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday took on Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami on his home turf in Salem over the mystery surrounding former AIADMK chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP says MCDs failing to hit waste treatment targets at Delhi landfills

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi of failing to achieved its targets in reducing the scale of waste in any of the three landfills in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi most polluted capital city in the world, says global report

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi was the most polluted capital city in the world in 2020 for the third consecutive year, according to a report by a Swiss group that ranked cities based on their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation: A traffic police personnel issues a fine.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Image for representation: A traffic police personnel issues a fine.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
others

Women social media influencers fined for performing bike stunts in Ghaziabad

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Two women were allegedly seen performing stunts in a video. While one was driving the bike, another was seated on her shoulders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DMRC to monitor vibrations at 80 locations

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon start monitoring the vibration levels at 80 locations in the Capital to ensure that they stay within permissible limits in the underground sections of the network, said DMRC officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Five killed after getting trapped in pit in Agra

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Five people were killed after getting trapped in a pit that was being dug to build a septic tank in Pratappura village, under Fatehabad police station of Agra district on Tuesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Writer Surjit Patar (second from left) and Punjabi Sahitya Akademi president Ravinder Bhattal (second from right) with author Meenu Bhathal (centre) during the books’ launch in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Writer Surjit Patar (second from left) and Punjabi Sahitya Akademi president Ravinder Bhattal (second from right) with author Meenu Bhathal (centre) during the books’ launch in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
others

Theatre artist Meenu Bhathal releases three books in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Two Punjabi short story collections and a Punjabi novel authored by writer and theatre artist Meenu Bhathal were released during an event organised by theatre group Rangmanch Rangnagri and publisher Chetna Parkashan at Rana Daljit Singh Hall of Punjabi Bhawan on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Bihar man hiding in Ludhiana for years escapes from court minutes after arrest

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A team of the Bihar Police had brought the accused, Sanjiv Kumar, 45, to the court to seek transit remand to take him back to his home state
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative photo)
(Representative photo)
others

Panchayat member held for illegal poppy cultivation in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:26 PM IST
As many as 132 poppy plants, grown on a patch of land behind wheat crop, were recovered from Gurpreet Singh’s fields
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two Ludhiana men held for sexually assaulting minor neighbours
Two Ludhiana men held for sexually assaulting minor neighbours
others

Two Ludhiana men held for sexually assaulting minor neighbours

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Two cases of sexual assault on minor girls by their neighbours were reported from the labour quarters at Focal Point and Meharban areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health department staff during an awareness drive at Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Health department staff during an awareness drive at Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
others

Ludhiana’s daily Covid cases shoot up to 245, six lose battle to virus

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Showing no signs of the pandemic slowing down, the district recorded over 200 Covid-19 infections for the second day in a row, with 245 residents testing positive for the virus on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa attending the party's executive meeting in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa attending the party's executive meeting in Chennai.
others

War of words between Stalin, Palaniswami over late J Jayalalithaa’s death

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Palaniswami said that Stalin and his father late M Karunanidhi were responsible for Jayalalithaa’s death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

7 yrs on, Haryana health dept takes action against ex-Kaithal CMO

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Haryana health department has recommended action against former Kaithal chief medical officer Dr SK Nain over the alleged irregularities by making excess payment to an outsourcing agency in 2013
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP