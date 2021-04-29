Home / Cities / Others / Delhi Police bust fake Remdesivir manufacturing unit in Kotdwar
others

Delhi Police bust fake Remdesivir manufacturing unit in Kotdwar

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday busted an industrial unit that was manufacturing fake remdesivir injections in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 11:55 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday busted an industrial unit that was manufacturing fake remdesivir injections in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar.

Delhi Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava, shared information about the raid on Twitter. He said the suspects have revealed that they sold nearly 2,000 fake remdesivir injections to people who were desperately looking for them.

“Delhi Police working on useful information arrested 5 culprits in a prolonged investigation & unearthed a ‘pharmaceutical’ unit at Kothdwar, Uttarakhand manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdevisir injections (COVIPRI) sold at price over Rs. 25000/-” Shrivastava tweeted.

The commissioner said that each injection was being sold for as much as 25,000.

Shrivastava said that apart from 196 such fake injections, the police also seized packing machines and 3,000 empty vials in which the fake medicines were intended to be packed.

He said that five suspects were arrested following a “prolonged” investigation.

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday busted an industrial unit that was manufacturing fake remdesivir injections in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar.

Delhi Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava, shared information about the raid on Twitter. He said the suspects have revealed that they sold nearly 2,000 fake remdesivir injections to people who were desperately looking for them.

“Delhi Police working on useful information arrested 5 culprits in a prolonged investigation & unearthed a ‘pharmaceutical’ unit at Kothdwar, Uttarakhand manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdevisir injections (COVIPRI) sold at price over Rs. 25000/-” Shrivastava tweeted.

The commissioner said that each injection was being sold for as much as 25,000.

Shrivastava said that apart from 196 such fake injections, the police also seized packing machines and 3,000 empty vials in which the fake medicines were intended to be packed.

He said that five suspects were arrested following a “prolonged” investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP