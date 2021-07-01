Delhi Police commissioner orders senior officers to hold public meeting every Saturday

New Delhi: Balaji Srivastav, who took over as the Delhi Police commissioner on Wednesday, has directed all assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) to hold a two-hour public meeting in their areas every Saturday, officials privy to the information said on Thursday.

The ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public hearing) will be held between 4pm and 6pm at the ACP office every week, the officials said.

Senior officers, who asked not to be named, said the commissioner has directed that redressal of public grievances should be one of his main priorities, apart from ensuring women safety, and curbing street crime.

“ We will begin the public hearing from July 3. The meeting with area residents will be held in an open place such as the lawns of the police station area. People can speak directly to the ACP and discuss their problems. There will also be a mechanism to follow up on the complaints,” a senior police officer who asked not to be named said.

Every ACP handles at least 2-3 police stations.