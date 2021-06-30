Delhi power demand hits peak for this year, likely to cross 7,000MW again

New Delhi: As Delhi sizzled at 43.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the city’s power demand soared to 6,921MW (mega watt), the highest this year. With the heat wave likely to continue, power utilities have projected the city’s peak electricity demand to cross 7,000 MW soon, which will not be a first for Delhi.

Delhi’s peak power demand recorded last year was 6,314 MW on June 29. However, the all-time high peak power demand in Delhi is 7,409 MW recorded on July 2, 2019. The peak demand also crossed the 7,000 MW mark In 2018 with the city recording 7,016MW on July 10 that year.

“Wednesday’s demand crossed the season’s previous peak of 6,592MW, recorded on Tuesday (June 29). In fact, the peak power demand has increased by around 5% in a matter of 24 hours. This year, Delhi’s peak power demand has already crossed last year’s peak of 6,314MW on five occasions (June 30, 29, 28, 24, 23),” said a senior power department official.

“Due to the lockdown and the weather, this year, Delhi’s peak power demand is expected to be in the range of 7,000MW to 7,400MW, though the original estimate was around 7,900 MW,” he added.

The BSES discoms -- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) -- said they successfully met the peak power demand of 2,937 MW and 1,558 MW, respectively, in their areas.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited successfully met the peak power demand of 1,974 MW, the highest so far this season, on Wednesday afternoon without any network constraint and power outage, a TPDDL spokesperson said.

The company has adequately prepared for the summer season by strengthening its power network and conducting preventive maintenance and condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations, he said.