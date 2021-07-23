Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Delhi sports varsity to start admissions to school section from April next year, says V-C Karnam Malleswari
others

Delhi sports varsity to start admissions to school section from April next year, says V-C Karnam Malleswari

New Delhi: The Delhi Sports University is expected to start admitting students from Class 6 onwards beginning April next year, vice-chancellor Karnam Malleswari told HT
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:06 AM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Sports University is expected to start admitting students from Class 6 onwards beginning April next year, vice-chancellor Karnam Malleswari told HT.

The former Indian weightlifter, who is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal, said that the university will admit students on the basis of their interests and various physical assessments.

“We plan to start admitting students for our school section from April next year. Right now, we are in the process of formalising the curriculum and setting up the entire university. We will be offering interested candidates an opportunity to join the school wing of our university and then graduate from the same institute,” said Malleswari.

University officials also said that they are currently approaching various stakeholders, including former sportspersons and others working in the field of sports, to develop a “robust” curriculum. “We have to ensure that the curriculum focuses on both the educational and the training aspects of the students. This is why we are holding consultations with all stakeholders to decide on what is the best way to go forward,” she said, adding that 70% of the curriculum will focus on sports and the remaining on academics.

For now, the university has appointed administrative officials and is operating from the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. Earlier this month, HT had reported that due to a delay in construction of the varsity campus in Mundka, the Sports University would begin its operations from a government school building and sports complex in Civil Lines.

Speaking about her own experiences, Malleswari said, “When we had started training, there was very little infrastructural support or knowledge. We often trained barefoot and in the fields. The idea of the university is to identify those with a passion for sports and provide them the guidance and infrastructure needed to win medals for the country.”

Apart from inviting applications from interested candidates, the university will also send its teams to various parts of the country to scout for talent. “Work is going on to establish protocols and assessment criteria for these teams that will cover even villages to look for promising candidates,” she said.

In 2019, the Delhi cabinet passed an order to set up the university in Mundka. Officials said the university will offer field-specific degrees that will be at par with those offered in other courses at the graduate, post-graduate and doctoral levels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP