Delhi to roll out family card for welfare schemes, bring land record bill to digitise property records

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to launch a family card to create a unified household database for the delivery of welfare schemes and introduce a land record bill to digitise property records in the Capital’s rural areas, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday.

The family card will contain details of every household member, including vaccination records, and will serve as a common document for beneficiaries seeking benefits under various government schemes. (Representative photo)

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The family card will contain details of every household member, including vaccination records, and will serve as a common document for beneficiaries seeking benefits under various government schemes.

According to officials, the card is expected to become the primary database for family-linked welfare programmes and will eventually be used for schemes such as the recently approved Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women will receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500. One of the eligibility conditions under the scheme is that women with more than three children will not be entitled to receive the benefit.

The family card is also expected to support implementation of the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, which has replaced the earlier Delhi Ladli Scheme. Under the programme, the government will provide financial assistance for up to two girls in a family through phased deposits of ₹56,000 from birth until graduation, with the amount growing to more than ₹1 lakh, including accrued interest, at maturity.

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The government will bring the land record bill to create a digital database of rural properties through a comprehensive survey, mapping of villages and issuance of unique property cards. The exercise will initially cover 30 rural villages and is expected to benefit property owners who currently lack formal ownership documents.

Gupta said the initiative aims to create authenticated property records on a modern digital platform by combining advanced surveying technology with on-ground verification.

“The process will begin with the demarcation of lal dora boundaries, followed by an aerial drone survey conducted by the Survey of India. Revenue Department officials will then verify the drone-generated maps on the ground and report any discrepancies to the Survey of India for correction,” Gupta said.

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Every property identified during the exercise will be assigned a unique Property Identification Number (PID). Based on the verified records, a property card will be prepared and issued to the occupier. The digital records will subsequently be integrated with the Delhi Online Registration Information System (DORIS) in real time to ensure that property details remain up to date.

“The objective is to build a fully digital, transparent and reliable property management system for Delhi’s rural areas, simplify administrative processes and improve the management of government land records through technology-driven governance,” she said.