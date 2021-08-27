Delhi: Man kills wife in Surajkund, walks into Kalindi Kunj police station to confess crime

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man walked into the Kalindi Kunj police station on Friday morning and told the personnel on duty that he has killed his wife in a wooded area at Surajkund, across the border in Haryana’s Faridabad, on Thursday.

The man was arrested after Surajkund police station officers confirmed to their Delhi counterparts that they recovered the body of a woman and were probing the case, senior police officers said on Friday.

The arrested man was identified as Mohammad Nizamuddin, a resident of Jaitpur Extension. He was produced before a court for handing over his custody to the Haryana police. Nizamuddin told the police that he killed his wife because he suspected her of being in a relationship with another man, the officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said, “Nizamuddin walked into the Kalindi Kunj police station on Friday morning and confessed to inflicting fatal injuries on his wife, Rabia, at Surajkund in Faridabad on August 26. His statement was recorded at the police station.”

According to his statement, Nizamuddin has been working with civil defence as House Fire Party (HFP). In January 2020, he met Rabia, a resident of Sangam Vihar, when she had come to the office of the district magistrate in Lajpat Nagar. She was also selected for the civil defence. Nizamuddin helped her in getting her identity card. They became friends, exchanged their mobile numbers, and started talking and chatting with each other.

“Nizamuddin told us that on June 11 this year, the two got married at Saket Court. Some days later, Nizamuddin learnt that she had alleged affairs with other persons. He tried many to talk to her to resolve the issue but she declined,” the DCP said, quoting Nizamuddin’s statement.

On August 26, DCP Meena said, Nizamuddin called Rabia at Lajpat Nagar and they rode towards Surajkund, towards Palli Road on his bike. Nizamuddin stopped the bike and they entered into an argument over the same issue.

“In a fit of rage, Nizamuddin repeatedly attacked Rabia with a knife and killed her. Thereafter, he dragged her body towards bushes, left it there and returned to Delhi. On Friday morning, out of guilt he came to the Kalindi Kunj police station and confessed to his crime. He was arrested after the facts were verified from the Surajkund police station,” added the DCP.