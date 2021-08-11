Delhi: Traffic diversions around Red Fort ahead of I-Day celebrations

New Delhi: Delhi traffic police on Wednesday released a detailed plan for diversions and road closures around the Red Fort area for Independence Day on August 15 and its rehearsals on August 13.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Delhi traffic police said, “Prime Minister of India will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Thousands of invitees will attend the function. A full-dress rehearsal for the arrangement will be conducted on August 13. As such, for the convenience of public and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions shall be imposed around the Red Fort on August 13.”

The traffic police said that the portion of Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk; Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk; Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk; Chandni Chowk road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort; Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg; Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg; Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT; and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover, also known as the Salimgarh Bypass, will be closed for general traffic from 4am to 10am on August 13.

“Only those vehicles that have labels on it will be allowed on these routes between 4am and 10am,” said the statement.

The traffic police department also advised commuters to avoid stretches including C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W-Point and A-point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin bridge and ISBT bridge, and outer ring road from IP Flyover through Salimgarh Bypass to ISBT.

Detailing alternative routes, the traffic police said that commuters can use Sri Aurobindo Marg via Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, Rani Jhansi Road to reach destinations in north Delhi.

To reach Connaught Place, commuters have been advised to take Minto Road, Bhavbhuti Marg, Ajmeri Gate, Shradhanand Marg, Lahori Gate Chowk, Naya Bazar, Peeli Kothi and then use SP Mukherjee Marg.

To reach the Ring Road, commuters can use the Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway, National Highway-24, Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge.

Vikas Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Bhavbhuti Marg, DBG Road, Boulevard Road, Barf Khana, Rani Jhansi flyover and Panchkuian Road will also remain open.

“Commuters are advised to keep these traffic restrictions in mind before they plan their journeys to avoid any confusion and chaos,” the traffic police said.