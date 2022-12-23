Demolition of properties of SC community: NCSC asks Ludhiana admn to submit action taken report

Two days after the municipal corporation (MC) team razed illegal shops near Buddha Nullah in Shivpuri, allegedly belonging to scheduled caste (SC) community, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC)— on the orders of chairperson Vijay Sampla— has issued a notice to district administration officials, asking them to submit an action taken report.

The notice was issued after the NCSC received a complaint from Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana, who said that several people from the SC community own shops and properties in the Tarf Sekhewal area for three decades. People even have electricity connections, water connections, and GST numbers at those address proofs. “However, despite court orders, the Ludhiana MC conducted a drive and demolished our properties. This shows that the ruling Punjab government is partial towards the SC community,” the complainant stated.

Meanwhile, the commission asked Ludhiana’s divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner, commissioner of police, and commissioner of municipal corporation to investigate the matter and submit the action taken report through post or email, based on the facts and information on the action taken on the allegation/matter.

NCSC chairperson cautioned the officers that if the action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then commission might exercise its powers of the civil court conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue a summon for appearance before the commission in Delhi.