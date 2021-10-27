Home / Cities / Others / Dengue menace: BJP slams civic body over inadequate fogging in Ludhiana
Dengue menace: BJP slams civic body over inadequate fogging in Ludhiana

Slamming the MC for its alleged failure in taking up proper fogging drives in Ludhiana to prevent the spread of dengue, the BJP leaders handed over a memo to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal
BJP leaders outside the MC’s Zone D office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:55 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Slamming the municipal corporation (MC) for its alleged failure in taking up proper fogging drives in the city to prevent the spread of dengue, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders handed over a memorandum to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at the MC Zone D office on Tuesday.

The BJP leaders led by state executive member, Bikram Sidhu, stated that the MC had failed to take up proper fogging in many parts of the city, and the water puddles formed due to the recent rainfall had become a breeding ground for the mosquitoes.

The BJP leaders stated that unhygienic conditions prevail in areas including, Haibowal, BRS Nagar, Salem Tabri, Ghumar Mandi, Chander Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Rani Jhansi Road, Hargobindpura, Nehru Nagar, etc. They added that the failure of departments including, health and MC, to keep a check on mosquito breeding is taking a toll on the residents’ health.

They further stated that they will be forced to move on roads if the civic body fails to improve its work in the coming days.

Sidhu said, “A large number of lives have been lost due to the ongoing pandemic, and the rising number of dengue cases has added to the misery. The civic body has failed to take up proper fogging drives even as dengue cases are reported every year during this period. Regular fogging and extensive drives should be conducted in every ward of the city to destroy mosquito larvae.”

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Sabharwal said that proper fogging is being done in the city.

“The ground staff has been directed to share the pictures of the fogging process with senior officials daily,” he added.

