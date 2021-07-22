Dengue scare on the rise, fogging yet to commence in Ludhiana

At a time when the district health department has been raising concern over dengue disease amid the ongoing pandemic, the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to commence fogging drive in the city, despite the arrival of monsoon.

With the city witnessing heavy rainfall on Tuesday and water logging reported in almost every area, the councillors and residents demanded that the civic body immediately commence fogging to prevent the spread of disease. The public representatives demanded a roster be issued to ensure that each area of the city is covered. The councillors should be given small fogging machines for covering internal streets, they added.

The civic body should focus on green belts, parks, public places among other areas with a high possibility of water stagnation, they said.

SAD councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang, leader of opposition in MC general house, said,” Monsoon has arrived in the city and water logging was witnessed at large on Tuesday including the open plots, where mosquito breeding can take place. I will also take up the matter with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Thursday as people have also started approaching us for fogging in their respective areas.”

Sunita Rani, leader of BJP councillors in MC house, said, “The civic body should immediately commence fogging drive, and priority should be given to the areas falling in the vicinity of Buddha Nullah. If the drive is delayed, then it may result in the spread of dengue, which can be fatal especially during the ongoing pandemic.”

The health department officials stated that double infection, Covid-19 along with dengue, can increase the risk of mortality.

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said the teams of the health department are conducting inspections to keep a check on mosquito breeding in different parts of the city especially, the high-risk areas.

He also appealed to the residents to prevent water stagnation in and around their houses.

Meanwhile, mayor Balkar Sandhu said that the MC has made necessary arrangements and will soon commence fogging in the city.

“The civic body usually commences fogging drive in the mid of August, but we are planning to commence the drive early this year so that residents don’t face problems,” said Sandhu.

List of 73 high-risk areas forwarded

The district health department has shared a list of 73 high-risk areas in the city that have a higher chance of mosquito breeding with MC.

The high-risk areas include, MC headquarters (Zone A office) near Mata Rani Chowk; Jodhewal Basti; Field Ganj; Chander Nagar; Kundanpuri; Chhawani Mohalla; Dugri Phase-2; Sunder Nagar; Tyre Market opposite railway station; Jawahar Nagar camp; Shimlapuri, and Model Gram, etc. Few posh areas of the city including, Civil Lines, Gurdev Nagar, and BRS Nagar, are also among the high-risk areas, as per the health department.

5 cases reported in the district till now

As per health department officials, five cases of dengue have been reported in the city till now including, one each from Bhamian Road, Chander Nagar, Janta Nagar, Model Town, and Kailash Chowk area.