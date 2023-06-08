SP must introspect before raising law-and-order issue in U.P: Brajesh Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak urged Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders to introspect before questioning the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi-led government, on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak (HT File Photo)

Hitting back at former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for trying to rake up the issue, Pathak said that the law and order was worse under the SP regime which fostered goons.

He was talking to mediapersons after participating in an intellectual conference at Sarasvati Vidya Mandir in Gorakhpur on Thursday as part of the month-long campaign of the BJP to reach out to people through people-oriented scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said those involved in the killing of mafioso Sanjeev Jeeva on the court premises in Lucknow will face stringent action and the government will clamp down on criminals in the state.

Replying to a question over the meeting of Akhilesh Yadav with Delhi chief minister Kejriwal in Lucknow, Brajesh Pathak said consecutive defeats of opposition parties in the elections has proven that people of India want to see PM Narendra Modi in the Prime Minister’s chair.

Pathak claimed the Ayushman Bharat card scheme had revolutionised the health sector and has proven to be a boon for the poor.

Lauding the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pathak said that the world had started to celebrate International Yoga Day, and for the first time India was hosting the G20 conference.

Abdur Rahman

