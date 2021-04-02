Despite pandemic, Mumbai civic body meets 98% property tax target

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has managed to meet 98% of its target for property tax collection in 2020-21 despite the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. BMC has collected property tax worth ₹5,135.44 crore against its target of ₹5,200 crore, a statement from the civic body stated on Thursday. This is the highest property tax collected in the past 10 financial years, data from BMC revealed. Prior to this, the maximum amount of property tax, ₹5,132 crore, was collected in 2017-18. In the 2019-20 fiscal, BMC had collected property tax worth ₹4,161 crore.

The highest tax collection of ₹2,545.94 crore for 2020-21 has been from wards in the western suburbs, followed by those in the Island city ( ₹1,509.52 crore) and in the eastern suburbs ( ₹1,076 crore).

The highest property tax – ₹540.28 crore – was collected from K-East ward (Andheri East), followed by ₹454.52 crore from K-West ward (Andheri West).

“The civic body had to take various measures to ensure property tax collection, including attaching the property whose owner failed to pay tax, disconnection of water supply and confiscation of movable property such as vehicles and goods,” the BMC statement read. Action was taken against 11,661 properties, with the highest instances being from Bandra (East), against 2,053 properties. BMC collected property tax worth ₹411.25 crore from the area.

BMC also collected ₹3.04 crore as dues from government properties.