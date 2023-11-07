Despite slight AQI improvement, pollution control measures hold steady in Agra

AGRA Despite a slight improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday, Agra’s district authorities have emphasised the need to adhere to the advisory issued by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) diligently, warning of penalties for any violations. Smog blankets Taj Mahal. (Pawan Sharma)

Agra’s AQI, averaged over the last 24 hours, was recorded at 128, according to the daily bulletin on AQI released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4 PM on Tuesday. This marked a noticeable reduction from the AQI of 165 recorded on the previous day’s bulletin.

In response to the escalating air pollution crisis in Agra, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was put into effect on Monday and will remain in place until February 2024. Agra’s district magistrate convened a meeting on Monday evening to evaluate the measures taken by various departments to combat pollution.

The meeting came in the wake of a severe decline in air quality, with even the iconic Taj Mahal disappearing from the naked eye due to soaring AQI levels. Officials from numerous departments, including the UPPCB, Public Works Department (PWD), Nagar Nigam, UP Metro Rail Corporation, Jal Nigam, and Transport, attended the gathering on Monday.

During the meeting, DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami requested AQI reports from various Automatic Monitoring Stations in the city. Vishwanath Sharma, the regional officer from UPPCB, presented a report highlighting the alarming increase in AQI, which rose from 117 in October 2022 to over 200 this year. DM Agra expressed deep concern about this drastic rise and underlined the necessity of strict pollution control measures.

Vishwanath Sharma explained during the meeting, “In anticipation of further increases in AQI during the upcoming winter months in Agra, the GRAP has been implemented until February 2024. The GRAP is divided into four stages, each aligned with AQI levels, and advisories are being issued to Agra’s residents to take specific actions to combat air pollution in the coming winters.”

“In Stage One, which corresponds to moderate and poor AQI (between 101 to 300), residents are advised to cease garbage burning, reduce the use of diesel generators, ensure vehicles have updated Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificates, increase the use of public transport, and prioritize the use of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles,” said Sharma.

“In the case of moderate and poor AQI indices, residents are also advised not to use prohibited coal and wood as fuel, promote road dust sweeping with water spray, ensure proper disposal of road dust, and refrain from using petrol and diesel vehicles older than 15 years,” Sharma added.

The UPPCB regional officer further said that advisories have been issued concerning construction activities, including the use of water spray, anti-smog guns, windbreaking walls, and the promotion of Green Net usage.

Additionally, measures like black topping on damaged roads, transporting building materials under cover, and conducting surprise checks on vehicles to monitor emissions were suggested as actions to be taken when facing moderate and poor AQI levels. These AQI levels can be monitored through the “Sameer” app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board.

DM Goswami instructed Nagar Nigam officials attending the meeting to ensure proper waste disposal within the city and strict compliance with construction norms. He pointed out the need to penalise those violating regulations, particularly those found burning garbage or transporting building materials without adequate cover. “Nagar Nigam and fire brigade should ensure the removal of dust accumulated alongside roads and the watering of plants along the roadsides,” he added.

Pic Caption: A hazy view of the Taj Mahal from the Tajganj locality around the monument on Monday. HT Photo

