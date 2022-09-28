Home / Cities / Others / Dhami announces 25 lakh assistance for murdered receptionist’s family

Dhami announces 25 lakh assistance for murdered receptionist’s family

Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:05 PM IST

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised to help the family in every possible way and the strictest punishment to the accused

ByHT Correspondent

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced 25 lakh assistance for the family of the receptionist, who was found murdered after going missing on September 18, while promising them help in every possible way and the strictest punishment to the accused.

“Such punishment will be given to the criminals that it will become an example,” said Dhami.

The murder provoked outrage and triggered protests. Former chief minister Harish Rawat, who visited the family in Pauri on Monday, urged the government to provide 1 compensation and a job for a member of the family.

Pulkit Arya, the accused, mislead the police before the receptionist’s body was recovered from the canal on September 24. On September 23, three accused, including Pulkit Arya’s father, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinod Arya, were arrested.

The receptionist’s body was thrown into the Chilla canal in Rishikesh after she was killed.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
