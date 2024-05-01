Dharmendra Yadav, Nirahua file papers in Azamgarh

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, filed their nomination in Azamgarh on Wednesday. Srikala Singh, BSP candidate from Jaunpur parliamentary constituency filed her nomination in Jaunpur on Wednesday. Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav (C) arrives to file his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Azamgarh, Wednesday (PTI)

Dharmendra Yadav filed his nomination in two sets before the district election officer. Several SP leaders accompanied him during his nomination.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav also filed his nomination in two sets. UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan and several BJP leaders were present.

Anil Kumar Chauhan of Aam Janata Party (Socialist) and Paras Yadav of Jan Rajya Party also filed their nominations in Azamgarh.

BJP candidate Neelam Sonkar and Samajwadi Party candidate Daroga Saroj filed papers in Lalganj . Sonkar filed her nomination in four sets and Saroj in two sets.

Srikala filed her nomination in two sets . She is currently the district panchayat president of Jaunpur.

Samaj Vikas Kranti Party’s Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat candidate Ashok Singh filed his nomination in a set before district election officer Ravindra Kumar Manded. Singh is an entrepreneur in Maharashtra.

BJP candidate Kripa Shankar Singh has already filed his nomination.