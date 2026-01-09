Gurugram: The urban development department on Thursday directed civic agencies to prioritise repair of damaged roads while ensuring compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directives along with effective enforcement of pollution guidelines, officials said. Dhesi reviews infrastructure projects, directs immediate road repairs, expedite land acquisition

The directions were issued by principal advisor (urban development) DS Dhesi at the sixth district coordination committee meeting in Gurugram. Dhesi also directed officials to take action against illegal ready mix concrete (RMC) plants, and expedite land acquisition for infrastructure projects.

According to the district spokesperson, Dhesi directed officials that road repair complaints received on the Mhari Sadak mobile application be prioritised, and timely and satisfactory response be provided.

At the meeting, the principal advisor was informed that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had resolved 163 complaints out of 783 received on the app, with 617 currently under process, while the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG) had resolved 219 out of 910 complaints, and work on 613 was underway. The Public Works Department (Buildings & Roads), they said, had resolved 126 of the 155 complaints.

On the enforcement of anti-pollution measures, MCG officials informed Dhesu that as part of interim measures, mechanical sweeping machines were being deployed on master sector roads, construction and demolition (C&D) waste was being cleaned up, and water sprinkling was underway to control dust.

The meeting also reviewed the status of the establishment and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures (RWHS). MCG officials informed that tenders had been issued for the construction of 100 rainwater harvesting systems, and 20 more systems were proposed. Dhesi instructed that all RWHS be made functional before the monsoon.

The progress of land acquisition for road connectivity, master roads, and metro expansion projects was also reviewed during the meeting, officials said, adding that the committee constituted under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, was directed to submit details expeditiously.

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) administrator and committee chairperson Vaishali Singh said the land identification process was underway and the matter would be forwarded to GMDA by January 31. Singh added that the land required for the proposed metro depot near the marble market has been approved by HSVP.

During the meeting, Dhesi said that 90 RMC plants were found operating without the necessary permits, and show-cause notices had been issued against them. He directed that these plants be regularly monitored to curb their illegal activities.