Direct train between Mau to Mumbai launched

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagged off direct train between Mau to Mumbai on Wednesday.

The direct train between Mau to Mumbai was flagged off from Mau railway station on Wednesday. (Sourced)

According to a press communique of the North Eastern Railways, while addressing the function through video conferencing, Vaishnaw extended best wishes for Chhath Puja and congratulated the residents of Mau region on the launch of the inaugural Mau-Mumbai train service.

The Railway Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is a huge state and thus, an allocation of ₹17507 crore was made in the budget for the expansion and development of railway infrastructure in the state for the year 2023-24.

At present, railway projects worth ₹98,000 crore are underway in Uttar Pradesh. Keeping in view the train traffic needs of the next 50 years in Uttar Pradesh, the work of redevelopment of 156 stations, including Mau Junction, is under progress. These stations are being made world class, he said.

The design for redevelopment of Mau station has been prepared. If you want to give suggestions for improving this design, you are welcome, added Vaishnaw.

U.P urban development minister Arvind Kumar Sharma who was present at the Mau railway station along with other dignitaries, announced the operation of the new train between Mau-Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the development.

Sharma said that earlier, people here faced a lot of problems in going to Mumbai and now direct train facility has become available. Mau’s textile industry is quite famous in the country as 50 percent of the sarees woven here are sent to Mumbai. This train is also very useful from the point of view of weavers and farmers. It will be very beneficial to send clothes as well as agricultural products from here to Mumbai.

General manager, NER, Soumya Mathur welcomed all the guests and dignitaries while chief public relations officer, NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh conducted the programme.