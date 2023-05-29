Home / Cities / Others / Varanasi DM calls for awareness drive against drugs

Varanasi DM calls for awareness drive against drugs

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 29, 2023 08:08 PM IST

He gave the instruction while presiding over a meeting of the narcotics committee at the Rifle Club Auditorium on Monday.

District magistrate S Rajalingam has instructed that posters be put up with slogans on the ill-effects of drugs at Ghats, coaching institutes and public places. He also instructed officials to launch a drive against drug smugglers by identifying places where drugs are supplied.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
The new generation is falling prey to it (drugs) in large numbers. For its prevention there is a need to spread awareness on a large scale, he said, adding that a campaign should be carried out in schools and colleges. As part of the drive on awareness about ill effects of drugs, street plays should be organized at ghats and public places.

He instructed officials to conduct raids by identifying places of supply by drug smugglers and interrogating the arrested people about where they get the drugs.

Those who suffered ill-effects of the drugs should narrate their experiences so that people can save themselves.

