Doc, wife robbed by armed men at home in Lonavla; cash, valuables totalling 67 lakh taken
others

Doc, wife robbed by armed men at home in Lonavla; cash, valuables totalling 67 lakh taken

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:46 PM IST
PUNE A 74-year-old paediatrician was robbed at a knifepoint in his house in Lonavla, by a group of 10-12 men, early on Thursday morning.

The doctor has been identified as Hiralal Jagannath Khandelval (73), who has an independent house in the Pradhan Park area of Lonavla city.

The doctor was in the house with his wife, sleeping, when the robbery happened. The men tied both limbs and robbed them of cash worth 50 lakh and valuables, including jewellery, worth 17 lakh.

The men arrived near the house around midnight and entered through a sliding window on the first floor of the house.

The men entered the bedroom and six of them tied the couple’s limbs together and threatened them at knifepoint to handover the keys and information about cupboards which stored valuables. The old doctor handed over the keys and information fearing for their lives.

The men then used sheets from the house to rappel down the railing of the balcony and fled, according to the complaint lodged by Dr Khandelval.

The doctor then pressed on an alarm button that alerted the hospital staff. A staff member called Tushar Shinde responded to the alarm call and freed the couple before calling the police.

A case under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered at Lonavla city police station. Deputy superintendent of police Navneet Kanwal, sub-divisional police officer of Lonavla Division of Pune rural police, along with senior police inspector Dilip Pawar of Lonavla city police station are investigating the case.

