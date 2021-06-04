Doctor assaulted in Assam accuses police of inaction

A doctor has alleged police inaction a week after the relatives of a patient allegedly assaulted him in Assam’s Hailakandi district. Gaurav Bhattacharjee said he was beaten up on May 27 when the patient was declared dead at Hailakandi Civil Hospital.

“The patient was Covid infected and had breathing issues. He died within few minutes after reaching the hospital. We could not even start the treatment. This has become common... people are bringing patients to the hospital at the last moment, which is causing more deaths. After the death, my duty was to declare him dead, which I did. But the family members started shouting at me and some started beating me,” Bhattacharjee said.

“I was saved by my colleagues, but no action has been taken against the culprits. Not only me, but my colleagues are also afraid of going to hospitals because we can face such assaults.”

Bhattacharjee’s mother, Rupali, said they lodged a police complaint and sought security for doctors. “But no action has been taken in last seven days and I am afraid to send my son to duty now. I would like to request the health minister to ensure minimum safety and security for doctors...”

Sudip Chakraborty, the hospital superintendent, said a case has been lodged and Bhattacharjee was called to identify the culprits. “We want more security arrangements inside our hospital so that doctors and health workers feel safe while working.”

Police superintendent Ramandeep Kaur they have received the complaint from the doctor, but he could not identify the culprits. “He was also hesitating to lodge a complaint initially and they came to police one day after the incident happened. We have taken details ...the culprits will be arrested soon. We are also willing to ensure the safety and security of doctors and health workers.”

Over two dozen people were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting a doctor in Assam’s Hojai district after a patient died of Covid.