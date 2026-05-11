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Doctor suspended for medical negligence after boy loses leg to gangrene at Goa facility

Doctor suspended for medical negligence after boy loses leg to gangrene at Goa facility

Updated on: May 11, 2026 10:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Panaji, A medical officer posted at the Community Health Centre in Valpoi in North Goa was suspended for alleged medical negligence after the leg of a 11-year-old boy had to be amputated due to gangrene, an official said on Monday.

Doctor suspended for medical negligence after boy loses leg to gangrene at Goa facility

The boy was brought to the Community Health Centre in Valpoi on April 27 after suffering an injury to his left leg in a fall, the order issued by the state public health department said.

As per the inquiry report, the boy was examined by on duty medical officer Dr Yavanti Gawade, with an X-ray revealing an "undisplaced closed fracture of the left fibula".

"As part of the initial treatment, a plaster slab was applied by a Multi-Tasking Staff employee, identified as Suresh, who had reportedly been assisting orthopaedic residents deputed from Goa Medical College and was functioning as an orthopaedic assistant," the report said.

The boy was again brought to the casualty department of CHC Valpoi on April 28 with complaints of fever, vomiting and drowsiness, following which he was referred to Goa Medical College in Bambolim.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Doctor suspended for medical negligence after boy loses leg to gangrene at Goa facility
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Doctor suspended for medical negligence after boy loses leg to gangrene at Goa facility
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