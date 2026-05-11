Panaji, A medical officer posted at the Community Health Centre in Valpoi in North Goa was suspended for alleged medical negligence after the leg of a 11-year-old boy had to be amputated due to gangrene, an official said on Monday.

Doctor suspended for medical negligence after boy loses leg to gangrene at Goa facility

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The boy was brought to the Community Health Centre in Valpoi on April 27 after suffering an injury to his left leg in a fall, the order issued by the state public health department said.

As per the inquiry report, the boy was examined by on duty medical officer Dr Yavanti Gawade, with an X-ray revealing an "undisplaced closed fracture of the left fibula".

"As part of the initial treatment, a plaster slab was applied by a Multi-Tasking Staff employee, identified as Suresh, who had reportedly been assisting orthopaedic residents deputed from Goa Medical College and was functioning as an orthopaedic assistant," the report said.

The boy was again brought to the casualty department of CHC Valpoi on April 28 with complaints of fever, vomiting and drowsiness, following which he was referred to Goa Medical College in Bambolim.

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{{^usCountry}} The patient developed edema in the toes, after which the affected limb had to be amputated due to gangrene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The patient developed edema in the toes, after which the affected limb had to be amputated due to gangrene. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The internal committee constituted to probe the matter observed that the plaster slab procedure was carried out by assisting staff without adequate direct supervision and documented reassessment by the treating medical officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internal committee constituted to probe the matter observed that the plaster slab procedure was carried out by assisting staff without adequate direct supervision and documented reassessment by the treating medical officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It also noted that urgent orthopaedic consultation or referral could have been considered at the initial stage due to the patient's age and fracture-related risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also noted that urgent orthopaedic consultation or referral could have been considered at the initial stage due to the patient's age and fracture-related risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government order said the observations of the committee indicated an "act of medical negligence" by Gawade, who has been suspended with immediate effect pending completion of a detailed inquiry by a committee of experts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government order said the observations of the committee indicated an "act of medical negligence" by Gawade, who has been suspended with immediate effect pending completion of a detailed inquiry by a committee of experts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gawade would not be entitled to remuneration and allowances during the suspension period, the order stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gawade would not be entitled to remuneration and allowances during the suspension period, the order stated. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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