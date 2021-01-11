Dombivli woman nabs phone of robber who attacked her disabled father, helps police trace gang
A 20-year-old woman helped the police nab three people who had allegedly attacked her and her disabled father in their home to rob jewellery. The woman had fought back and also managed to snatch the phone of one of the alleged attackers, which helped Dombivli’s Vishnu Nagar police to nab the accused in 24 hours.
According to police officers, the incident happened on Friday evening, when Ashok Gori, 61, a retired bank employee officer, was alone at his Vishnu Nagar home. His daughter and wife had been out. Gori’s wife had left the door open so that he did not have to get up and open the door in case there were visitors.
“Four attackers entered the house but Gori didn’t realise it as he was sitting near the window and his back was towards the door. The accused tied his hands and mouth and tried to rob valuables. When Gori’s daughter Pratiksha entered the house, she saw her father tied up and two of the accused tried to nab her. The woman managed to rush to the neighbours and attack them but the attackers pulled her and tied her mouth with cloth. However, by then her neighbours had gathered at Gori’s door, forcing the accused to flee from the house. The woman managed to snatch one of their phones and later handed it over to the police.”
Through the number, the accused was traced and arrested three accused – Dinesh Rawal, Chetan Makwana and Abdul Shaikh. The fourth attacker is a woman and is absconding. A team is on her lookout.
