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Domestic help held for 20 lakh theft from Gurugram house

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for stealing ₹20 lakh in gold and cash from her employer in Gurugram, just two weeks into her job.

Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 10:47 PM IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Gurugram: A 22-year-old woman was arrested from Meerut for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and cash worth at least 20 lakh from her employer’s apartment in Sector-91, where she had been employed just a fortnight ago, police said on Friday.

Police said they recovered stolen jewellery worth at least ₹15 lakh in her possession. (Representative photo)
Police said they recovered stolen jewellery worth at least ₹15 lakh in her possession. (Representative photo)

Police said the suspect hailed from the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and was hired by the owner via a private agency in Delhi. The suspect had started working as a domestic helper for the family on June 19, and her background verification had not yet been completed.

Police said they recovered stolen jewellery worth at least 15 lakh in her possession.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of DLF New Town Heights in Sector 91, alleged that the woman fled on June 29 after stealing gold ornaments and cash from the house.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector-10 police station.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the suspect was tracked down near Babugarh in Meerut on Wednesday while she was trying to flee to Odisha.

The accused was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to three days’ police custody.

 
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