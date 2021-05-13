Home / Cities / Others / Don’t search for helpline numbers on Google, cautions Ludhiana cyber cell
Fraudsters are uploading fake customer care numbers on websites which come up in Google search results, which they use to dupe people by seeking confidential information from them, including bank account numbers and OTPs
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:56 AM IST
People should use only authorised websites of companies or banks to get their helpline numbers. (Representational photo)

Creating awareness among residents regarding online fraud, the cyber cell of Ludhiana police has cautioned internet users against searching customer care numbers of banks and other financial institutions on Google or other search engines.

Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge cyber cell-2, said that there have been a slew of such incidents where fraudsters used a fake phone number listed on Google to scam people. Complainants claimed that they lost money after making calls on such numbers.

He said that fraudsters have made fake websites and displayed contact numbers on them. When someone searches for a customer care or helpline number, the search engine throws up these numbers in the search results too. Upon calling these numbers, the scammers posing as customer care executives, seek personal details of the callers and steal money from their bank accounts.

The SI appealed to the residents to never share their bank details with anyone. In the event of being duped, they should immediately contact the cyber cell and lodge a complaint, he said.

He also advised people to visit only the authorised websites of companies or banks concerned to get the customer care numbers.

