Double engine government now working in triple gear in Bihar: DCM Vijay Sinha

While hearing public grievances, deputy chief minister (DCM) Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday suspended the circle officer (CO) of Amas from the stage itself, saying his intention was not to display power but to ensure immediate redressal of public complaints. Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha (HT Photo)

The DCM stepped down from the dais and interacted directly with people, listening to their grievances. Addressing the gathering, he asked, “Is the impact of my strictness visible or not?” To this, the crowd responded that it was “not visible in Gaya,” a remark that visibly charged the atmosphere.

During the interaction, Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Sherghati, raised a land-related grievance and alleged that the Amas CO had demanded a bribe of ₹25,000. He further claimed that one Shankar Singh of Amas was illegally occupying his land using forged documents and had threatened him with death.

As Ramadhar Singh from the other side attempted to come on stage during the proceedings, he was removed by security personnel. Taking note of the allegations, the DCM ordered the immediate suspension of the Amas CO.

Speaking in his characteristic style, Sinha likened himself to a doctor. “I examine the disease before treating it. I do not prescribe medicine that could cause a reaction, because reactions can sometimes be fatal. That is why treatment must be given carefully after proper examination,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning to officials, the DCM said times had changed and government employees must adapt accordingly. “Ensure that your actions do not bring suffering to your own families,” he cautioned.

Referring to Bihar’s past, Sinha said the state had witnessed massacres and the reign of sand mafia earlier. “Today, this is the same Bihar where mafias are forced to hide their faces,” he said, adding that the double-engine government was now functioning in “triple gear.”

Principal Secretary, Revenue and Land Reforms, C K Anil, Secretary Jai Singh, Magadh Commissioner N Safina, Gaya District Magistrate Shashank Subhankar and Senior Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar were among those present on the occasion.